you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nawab's heirs ask Telangana govt to not demolish Errum Manzil for new Assembly complex

Narjis Syed, an heir of the Nawab has started an online petition titled ‘Save Errum Manzil’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Descendants of late Nawab Fakhrul Mulk have appealed Telangana government not to demolish “architectural wonder” Errum Manzil palace for the construction of a new Legislature complex in Hyderabad.

Narjis Syed, an heir of the Nawab has started an online petition titled ‘Save Errum Manzil’.

“Errum Manzil, a palace once noted for its elegance, luxe and grandeur is at risk for demolition at the hands of the state government,” Syed said in the petition, asking the state government to preserve the heritage site.

“The family of Fakhrul Mulk humbly asks you, the Telangana State Government, to preserve this heritage site that not only showcases his devotion to architecture but provides a sense of pride for all Hyderabadis (residents of Hyderabad),” the petition read. It further said that the heritage site “reinforce the Indian-Muslim identity.”

The proposed new Legislature (Assembly) complex which will be coming up at Errum Manzil will house the Legislative Assembly building, Council Halls, Central Halls. It is expected to cost around Rs 100 crore, according to a PTI report citing official sources.

The petition said, “We ask the state government of Telangana to redirect the Rs 100 crore (over $14,000,000) designated for the building of a new office structure in its place towards conservation efforts instead.”

The descendants have claimed that they do not stand to benefit monetarily in any way from saving of this structure and their only desire is to preserve the building.

Earlier, the Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bahadur Legal Heirs Association, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had also sought heritage monument status to the palace.

Built by Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-daula Fakhrul Mulk in 1870, Errum Manzil is situated in the busy and fast developing streets of Hyderabad. The palace boasts of over 150 rooms, a golf course, horse stable and a polo ground. But is currently used to house offices of government officials, as mentioned in the petition.

The KCR-led government has indicated that the new secretariat complex, which would come up in about four lakh square feet area, would cost around Rs 400 crore.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Telangana

