Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navy's long-term plan is to have 3 aircraft carriers: Navy Chief Karambir Singh

Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Navy is procuring 41 ships and its long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on December 3.

The Navy's annual budget allocation has come down from 18 per cent to 13 per cent in the last five years, he noted.

On the challenges in the neighbourhood, he said no action of any other player in the region should impact us.

"We are ready to work with like-minded nations in the region," he said.

Seven to eight Chinese ships are usually present in Indian Ocean region, Admiral Singh noted.

The Navy chief also said India is playing a stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Navy

