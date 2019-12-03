Navy's long-term plan is to have 3 aircraft carriers: Navy Chief Karambir Singh

Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.
The Navy is procuring 41 ships and its long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on December 3.
Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.
The Navy's annual budget allocation has come down from 18 per cent to 13 per cent in the last five years, he noted.
On the challenges in the neighbourhood, he said no action of any other player in the region should impact us.
"We are ready to work with like-minded nations in the region," he said.
Seven to eight Chinese ships are usually present in Indian Ocean region, Admiral Singh noted.The Navy chief also said India is playing a stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.