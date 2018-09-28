Navy to spend Rs 1,800cr over 7-8 years to procure auxiliary ships

The Indian Navy will spend Rs 1,800 crore for procurement of auxiliary ships such as ferry crafts and fuel barges over the next seven to eight years, a top Navy officer said.

Private shipbuilders can play a significant role in manufacturing small auxiliary ships for the Navy and thus, take part in indigenisation of defence manufacturing, Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Assistant Chief of Material, Indian Navy, said.

Speaking at the launch of a fuel barge manufactured by private builder Titagarh Wagons Limited (TWL), he said, "As per the present 15-year Maritime Capability Perspective Plan, the Navy will spend Rs 1,800 crore to procure auxiliary ships like ferry crafts, fuel barges, tugs and replenishment ships."

He said defence public sector undertakings like the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders were well-equipped to manufacture warships indigenously.

Manufacturing warships require huge investments and at present, there are no big private players for indigenous manufacturing in this sector, Swaminathan added.

"We want private players to participate in indigenous manufacturing of warships," he said.

Swaminathan said huge funding was required in research and development of weapons, sensors and electronics, and these have to be developed very fast since new technology will come up soon enough to render the existing ones obsolete.

A second 1,000-tonne fuel barge manufactured by TWL was launched on Friday to support aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for the purpose of refuelling at anchorage points.

The first fuel barge built by the company is ready to be handed over to the Navy, TWL chairman J P Chowdhury said.