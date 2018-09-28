App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navy to spend Rs 1,800cr over 7-8 years to procure auxiliary ships

Private shipbuilders can play a significant role in manufacturing small auxiliary ships for the Navy and thus, take part in indigenisation of defence manufacturing, Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Assistant Chief of Material, Indian Navy, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian Navy will spend Rs 1,800 crore for procurement of auxiliary ships such as ferry crafts and fuel barges over the next seven to eight years, a top Navy officer said.

Private shipbuilders can play a significant role in manufacturing small auxiliary ships for the Navy and thus, take part in indigenisation of defence manufacturing, Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Assistant Chief of Material, Indian Navy, said.

Speaking at the launch of a fuel barge manufactured by private builder Titagarh Wagons Limited  (TWL), he said, "As per the present 15-year Maritime Capability Perspective Plan, the Navy will spend Rs 1,800 crore to procure auxiliary ships like ferry crafts, fuel barges, tugs and replenishment ships."

He said defence public sector undertakings like the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders were well-equipped to manufacture warships indigenously.

related news

Manufacturing warships require huge investments and at present, there are no big private players for indigenous manufacturing in this sector, Swaminathan added.

"We want private players to participate in indigenous manufacturing of warships," he said.

Swaminathan said huge funding was required in research and development of weapons, sensors and electronics, and these have to be developed very fast since new technology will come up soon enough to render the existing ones obsolete.

A second 1,000-tonne fuel barge manufactured by TWL was launched on Friday to support aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for the purpose of refuelling at anchorage points.

The first fuel barge built by the company is ready to be handed over to the Navy, TWL chairman J P Chowdhury said.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.