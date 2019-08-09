App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navy put on high alert after revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir

The Army and the Indian Air Force were also put on high alert following the government's far reaching decision on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

The Indian Navy has put all its warships and key assets on high alert for quick operational deployment in the wake of the government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories, official sources said on August 9.

All naval stations have also been put on high alert to effectively deal with any possible security challenges, they said.

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarine Chakra, 60 ships and nearly 80 aircraft were put on operational deployment by the Indian Navy in the North Arabian sea, following tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in February.

The Navy has been put on a similar alert level which was maintained in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, sources said.

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, the Pakistan Air Force tried to target Indian military installation in Kashmir but was thwarted by the IAF which lost a MiG-21 while its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. He was handed over to India three days later.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

