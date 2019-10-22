App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Navy maintained vigilance to ensure 26/11 doesn't recur: Rajnath Singh

The Indian Army on October 20 launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 22 said the Navy has maintained vigilance to ensure that 26/11 is not repeated.

"India has never been the aggressor but its armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast evil eyes on us," the minister added while addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference.

Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on October 20 launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:15 am

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.