Navy maintained vigilance to ensure 26/11 doesn't recur: Rajnath Singh

The Indian Army on October 20 launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 22 said the Navy has maintained vigilance to ensure that 26/11 is not repeated.
"India has never been the aggressor but its armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast evil eyes on us," the minister added while addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference.Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on October 20 launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:15 am