you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters from railway station in Mumbai

Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters, a Defence spokesperson said this morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, US on August 28, 2017. (Reuters)
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, US on August 28, 2017. (Reuters)

The Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station here due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations, officials said this today.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past 48 hours resulting in water-logging in several areas which has severely hit road and rail transport also.

The Western Naval Command has been maintaining rescue teams and emergency equipment to provide assistance to Mumbaikars in emergent situations, the spokesperson said.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 10:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Navy #Weather

