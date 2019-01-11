App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navy has deployed 5 remotely-operated vehicles to rescue trapped miners: Meghalaya to SC

The bench has posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Meghalaya government informed the Supreme Court January 11 that the Indian Navy has deployed five remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs) in the operation to rescue 15 miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13.

The state government told a bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer that one crore litre of water has been pumped out so far from the illegal mine but seepage form nearby rivers was creating hurdles in the rescue operation.

The bench sought to know from the state's counsel as to whether any action had been taken against those indulging in illegal mining activities there.

The counsel told the court that the person running the illegal mine where the incident took place had been arrested.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that every possible step has been taken for the rescue operation and the Indian Air Force has deployed planes and helicopters for airlifting requisite equipment and manpower.

The bench has posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.

The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aditya N Prasad who has sought urgent steps to rescue 15 miners trapped in the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #India #Meghalaya mine

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.