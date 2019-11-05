App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navy gears up for relief ops as Cyclone Maha approaches Gujarat coast

Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As Cyclone Maha over East-Central Arabian Sea intensified into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', the Navy said on November 5 its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast.

Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities.

Naval units of Gujarat Naval Area are ready with emergency response teams equipped with underwater diving equipment and inflatable boats. Additionally, naval aircraft and helicopters are also on standby, it said.

Naval authorities in Gujarat are in constant liaison with civil authorities to ensure seamless coordination, it added.

Maha is expected to make landfall near Veraval by the night of November 6 with winds up to 35-40 knots.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to effect East-Central Arabian Sea and heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected to effect south Gujarat and north Maharashtra areas.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

