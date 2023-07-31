English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Navy Chief on 3-day visit to Oman to boost bilateral military ties

    During the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is scheduled to meet the military leadership of Oman and interact with institutions of higher defence studies of the country, the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

    PTI
    July 31, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
    Coinciding with the visit of the CNS, India’s indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on Sunday.

    Coinciding with the visit of the CNS, India’s indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on Sunday.

    Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is on a three-day visit to Oman with an aim to expand bilateral military cooperation. On Sunday, he was welcomed at the airport in Muscat by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nassir bin Mohsin Al-Rahbi, the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

    During the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is scheduled to meet the military leadership of Oman and interact with institutions of higher defence studies of the country, the Indian Navy said on Twitter. Coinciding with the visit of the CNS, India’s indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on Sunday, it said.

    PTI
    Tags: #CNS #Indian Navy #Oman
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:46 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!