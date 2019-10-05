Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations: Here's how devotees painted the town red

A burst of colours fills every nook and corner of India during this time of the year, with people celebrating Durga Puja, Navratri, and looking forward to Dussehra and Diwali celebrations Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 A traditional clay image of Hindu goddess Durga inside a "pandal," or a temporary structure set up to worship during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. The five-day festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Image: AP) 2/7 Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps and torches to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in Gujarat. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 A woman decorates an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Devotees throng inside a "pandal," or a temporary structure set up to worship Hindu goddess Durga during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, (Image: AP) 5/7 An Indian girl displays a tattoo depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, done on her back in preparation of forthcoming Hindu festival Navratri in Ahmadabad. The Hindu festival of Navratri or nine nights began from Sept. 29. Gujarati reads, "the world is one family". (Image: AP) 6/7 Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Foreigners wearing Indian traditional attire pose for photograph during an inauguration function for the Hindu festival Navratri in Ahmadabad. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 5, 2019 07:51 am