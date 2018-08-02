Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he has accepted the invitation extended by Imran Khan for attending his swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu said in a statement issued here.

Sidhu was among other personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly after last week's general election in the neighbouring country.

Khan had said he would take oath as Pakistan's prime minister on August 11.