Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony

"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu said in a statement issued here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he has accepted the invitation extended by Imran Khan for attending his swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu said in a statement issued here.

Sidhu was among other personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly after last week's general election in the neighbouring country.

Khan had said he would take oath as Pakistan's prime minister on August 11.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 07:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #Imran Khan #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu

