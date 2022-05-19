SC sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu to a year in jail in 3-decade-old road rage case

The Supreme Court today imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was found guilty of "voluntarily causing hurt" under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code by a division bench consisting of Justice J Chelameshwar (now retired) and Justice SK Kaul in May 2018.

The incident occurred on December 27, 1988, at a traffic intersection in Patiala, when Navjot Singh Sidhu pulled the dead man from his vehicle and assaulted him with fist blows over a disagreement about vehicle driving.

"The material on record leads us to the only possible conclusion that we can reach that the first accused voluntarily caused hurt to Gurnam Singh punishable under Section 323 IPC", Justice Chelameswar stated in the judgement.

In 2006, the Punjab and Haryana High Court found him guilty of violating Section 304-II of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to three years in prison.

(With PTI inputs)