App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navjot Singh Sidhu encouraged crowd raising pro-Pak slogans in rally: Vasundhara Raje

The chief minister in the statement accused the Congress of pushing the state into BIMARU category in past 55 years of its rule and dividing the society on the basis of caste.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Terming the incident shameful, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje accused Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu of encouraging people who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at his rally in the poll-bound state.

A few people had reportedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans when the Punjab cabinet minister was addressing a public meeting in Alwar on December 1 in support of a Congress nominee.

"It was strange to see a video on television where Sidhu was seen laughing instead of stopping those shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during his rally," Raje said in a statement.

She said Sidhu encouraged the people raising the slogans by smiling at them.

The cricketer-turned-politician was recently embroiled in a controversy over his visit to Pakistan.

The chief minister said the Congress's dual face was exposed as its workers stopped people chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in Bikaner and its leader encouraged people shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during a public meeting.

The chief minister in the statement accused the Congress of pushing the state into BIMARU category in past 55 years of its rule and dividing the society on the basis of caste.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 10:54 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.