Navjot Sidhu to address three rallies in Goa on April 20

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is scheduled to address three election rallies in Goa on April 20, a senior Congress leader said here on Friday.

Sidhu is one of the star campaigners of the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in the country.

Talking to reporters, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the cricketer-turned-politician will address public meeting at three places.

"The first meeting is scheduled in Mapusa assembly constituency. But the other two places of his meeting are yet to be finalised," he said.

Election for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa and bypolls to three Assembly seats in the state will be held on April 23.

The Congress has fielded Chodankar and Francisco Sardinha from North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha seats respectively.