you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navjot Sidhu divested of Local Govt dept, gets Power portfolio

The portfolio rejig took place hours after the first state Cabinet meeting following the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was June 6 divested of the Local Government department and was given the Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle.

Singh on June 6 evening rejigged the portfolios of most of his ministers.

Sidhu's tourism and cultural affairs portfolio was also taken away, as per an official statement.

Barring four ministers, there are some changes in the portfolios of all the others as a result of the reallocation.

The chief minister said this will help further streamline the government and bring more transparency and efficiency.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab

