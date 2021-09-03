MARKET NEWS

Navi Mumbai metro line 1: Oscillation, braking trials underway, to go till September 14

These trials will go on till September 14 under the railway ministry's Research Design and Standards Organisation, they said, adding that managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials of City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run planning authority implementing the line, were present at the site during the day.

September 03, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
`Representative Image

Oscillation and braking distance trials of the Navi Mumbai metro line 1 was held on Friday over a 5.14 kilometre stretch between Pendhar and Central Park, officials said.

These trials will go on till September 14 under the railway ministry's Research Design and Standards Organisation, they said, adding that managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials of City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run planning authority implementing the line, were present at the site during the day.
