Navi Mumbai airport: Environment Ministry okays forest land diversion for Pushpak Nagar

In what may be considered as a major step in the development of townships around the Navi Mumbai international airport, the Ministry of Environment and Forest has accorded approval for diversion of 22.55 hectares of forest land required for developing Pushpak Nagar.

"The approval from the ministry of environment and forest was necessary for the development of Pushpak Nagar," Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco said in a statement issued here today.

Pushpak Nagar township has been planned with state-of-the-art engineering and social infrastructure across 221 hectares, and the development is happening at a rapid pace.

As per the township plan, a part of the area is planned for essential engineering utilities like drinking water, storm water drainage, road connectivity and essential social infrastructure like schools, community centres, parks and playgrounds, which will come up on this 22.55 hectare of forest land.

"Considering the fact that the development would be incomplete without such infrastructure, Cidco had moved the proposal for diversion of the forest land at various government levels, but was awaiting approval for past few years," it said in the release.

Pushpak Nagar is one of the 14 townships or nodes approved under the Navi Mumbai Development Plan, which will play a crucial role in supporting the development and operation of airport.