Naveen Patnaik sets up a committee to prepare BJD's poll manifesto

Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday set up a committee to prepare the regional party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Patnaik has appointed Patkura MLA and former minister Bed Prakash Agrawal as the chairman of the committee while senior leader and MP Prasanna Acharya, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, MLAs Mangala Kisan, Padmanav Behera and woman leader Kasturi Mahapatra were made co-chairpersons of the panel.

Patnaik has suggested to the committee to prepare the party's manifesto based on the opinion of the people being collected through BJD's "Ghare Ghare Sankha" (conch in every house) programme.

The Ghare Ghare Sankha programme was launched on March 5, the birth anniversary of legendary Biju Patnaik, to collect opinion of people for preparing the manifesto

The other members of the committee are A.U. Singhdeo, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Achyut Samant, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sanjay Dasburma, Arun Sahu, Sudam Marangi, Ramesh Majhi, Subash Singh, Nalini Pradhan, Naba Das and Rabi Nanda.

Some leaders of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, farmer leaders, leaders of women self-help groups and information technology experts are also on the committee.