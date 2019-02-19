App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik dedicates projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore to Odisha

The projects, worth Rs 2196.30 crore, will create jobs for around 3,500 people, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 19 inaugurated four industrial units and laid foundation of 14 more plants, giving a major boost to the state's economy, an official said.

The projects, worth Rs 2196.30 crore, will create jobs for around 3,500 people, he said.

The CM, who launched the units over a video conference, said, "Odisha will become the manufacturing hub of the East by 2025. We have devised an action plan to bring more investments to the state and provide employment opportunities to people," Patnaik said on the occasion.

The state government is working hard to ensure that "intents get converted into actual investments", Patnaik said, adding that GO-SWIFT, an single window portal, has received 600 industrial project applications in 14 months.

related news

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Secretary A P Padhi said that a dedicated mechanism of 'industry care' has been launched recently to facilitate and provide "aftercare services" to the industrial units set up in the state.

The e-Suvidha portal, which was till recently handling grievances of industrial units with an investment of more than Rs 50 crore, will now extend it services to the MSMEs, he stated.

Prominent among the projects inaugurated Tuesday was a cement plant at Kalinganagar industrial complex in Jajpur, with an investment of Rs 401 crore, another official said.

The plant, with 1.50 mtpa cement grinding unit, has potential to create 258 jobs, he said.

Odisha's investor-friendly policies has received positive feedback from investors across the country, the official said, adding that the Patnaik government has been able to create an ideal ecosystem for business to flourish in the state.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.