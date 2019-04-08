App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik announces interest free Rs 5 lakh loan to Women SHGs

In his bid to women voters, Patnaik also promised that the BJD government would provide works worth Rs 5,000 crore per year to Mission Shakti workers if his party returns to power in the state for fifth consecutive times.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday said his party's government would make provision of Rs 5 lakh loan to women self help groups at zero per cent interest, a day after BJP announced Rs 3 lakh interest free loan to WSHGs.

"Four and half crore people of Odisha are my family and I will serve them till my last breath," Patnaik said while making a series of announcements at an election meeting here in tribal dominated Nuapada district.

In his bid to women voters, Patnaik also promised that the BJD government would provide works worth Rs 5,000 crore per year to Mission Shakti workers if his party returns to power in the state for fifth consecutive times.

"The Mission Shakti workers will be engaged in midday meal, PDS system, paddy procurement, Ashram school management, hospital management, tourism management and supply of school uniforms which will benefit them about Rs 500 crore per year," Patnaik said.

related news

While addressing another election meeting at Komna during his Nuapada and Kalahandi visit on the day, the chief minister stressed on empowerment of women.

"Empowerment of women is the true double engine of development," Patnaik said adding that the BJD government would make provision of Rs 25,000 for the marriage of girls belonging to poor family.

Opposition Congress in its manifesto has also announced free education for girls and financial assistance to needy families for daughters marriage.

The BJD president also announced accident insurance for all members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Patnaik whose government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has provision of Rs 7 laklh for treatment of women, announced to raise the benefit amount to Rs 10 lakh and free education for girls.

Patnaik targeted the BJP led Central government.

"What happened to Bhawanipatna railway wagon factory and where was double MSP for paddy and water to every agricultural field as promised by BJP," Patnaik asked adding that while insurance companies got heavy amount, the farmers were denied benefits of crop insurance.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 09:34 pm

tags #BJD #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mission Shakti #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: David Warner ...

Varun Dhawan speaks about collaborating with father David Dhawan in Co ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Game of Thrones: Geogre W Bush’s head, twincest rape and other contr ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite since his first film

Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Sh ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

IPL 2019 | Chris Gayle Entertains KXIP Fans in Unique Manner

MP Man Posts Photo of Rahul Gandhi With 'Cap & Beard', Booked for Morp ...

Varun Gandhi Hasn’t Paid Over Rs 38K Phone Bills, BSNL Writes to Pil ...

Akhilesh Yadav Repeats Mayawati's Appeal, Asks Voters to Not Let Votes ...

As BJP Manifesto Promises to Enact Citizenship Bill, Can it Hurt Saffr ...

After SC Order, 20,600 Polling Stations to Have EVM-VVPAT Match

E-Buzz: Lights, Camera & Movies

Political Parties Oppose BJP's Abrogation of Article 370 Poll Plank

MP CM Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara Constituency Categorised as Expenditur ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto offers heady mix of nationalism, development; shows part ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Graham Reid to take charge of Indian men's hockey team as head coach a ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.