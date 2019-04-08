Naveen Patnaik announces interest free Rs 5 lakh loan to Women SHGs

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday said his party's government would make provision of Rs 5 lakh loan to women self help groups at zero per cent interest, a day after BJP announced Rs 3 lakh interest free loan to WSHGs.

"Four and half crore people of Odisha are my family and I will serve them till my last breath," Patnaik said while making a series of announcements at an election meeting here in tribal dominated Nuapada district.

In his bid to women voters, Patnaik also promised that the BJD government would provide works worth Rs 5,000 crore per year to Mission Shakti workers if his party returns to power in the state for fifth consecutive times.

"The Mission Shakti workers will be engaged in midday meal, PDS system, paddy procurement, Ashram school management, hospital management, tourism management and supply of school uniforms which will benefit them about Rs 500 crore per year," Patnaik said.

While addressing another election meeting at Komna during his Nuapada and Kalahandi visit on the day, the chief minister stressed on empowerment of women.

"Empowerment of women is the true double engine of development," Patnaik said adding that the BJD government would make provision of Rs 25,000 for the marriage of girls belonging to poor family.

Opposition Congress in its manifesto has also announced free education for girls and financial assistance to needy families for daughters marriage.

The BJD president also announced accident insurance for all members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Patnaik whose government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has provision of Rs 7 laklh for treatment of women, announced to raise the benefit amount to Rs 10 lakh and free education for girls.

Patnaik targeted the BJP led Central government.

"What happened to Bhawanipatna railway wagon factory and where was double MSP for paddy and water to every agricultural field as promised by BJP," Patnaik asked adding that while insurance companies got heavy amount, the farmers were denied benefits of crop insurance.