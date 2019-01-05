App
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik announces interest-free loans for women self-help groups

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to six lakh WSHGs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 5 announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh for the women self-help groups (WSHGs) in the state.

He said this while addressing the "Mission Shakti" convention here, which was attended by about 50,000 women from different parts of the state.

There are around six lakh WSHGs in Odisha.

"I am glad to make this announcement that you (WSHGs) will be getting loans at zero per cent interest," the chief minister said, adding that the initiative would benefit about 70 lakh women.

He also distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to six lakh WSHGs as part the state government's efforts to digitally empower women.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #India #Odisha

