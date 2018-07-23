Natural rubber production dips to 6.94 lakh tonnes in 2017-18: Govt

Natural rubber production declined to 6.94 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 from 7.74 lakh tonnes in 2013-14, Parliament was informed today.

On the other hand, consumption of natural rubber increased from 9.81 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 11.11 lakh tonnes in 2017-18, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He also said that natural rubber imports increased from 3.60 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 4.69 lakh tonnes in 2017-18.

"Natural rubber production forecast for 2017-18 was 800,000 tonnes. However, the production forecast for 2018-19 is 730,000 tonnes which is 70,000 tonnes lower than 2017-18," he said.

He added that these projections are made on the basis of matured rubber area under tapping, productivity and production trend during the near past which are determined mainly by price of rubber.