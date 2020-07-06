App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation comes up with dashboard explaining COVID-19 situation in country

Besides the usual information on the COVID-19 tally, death toll, active cases and those recovered, the dashboard also has pie-charts, graphs explaining coronavirus-related information in a simpler way.

PTI

The National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO), an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, has come up with a dashboard that gives an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in the country, an official statement said.

Besides the usual information on the COVID-19 tally, death toll, active cases and those recovered, the dashboard also has pie-charts, graphs explaining coronavirus-related information in a simpler way.

The NATMO took an initiative to host its COVID-19 dashboard in April to create a single-window platform to integrate all government department data, including initiatives related to combat COVID-19.

Close

"It was observed commonly that the other COVID-19 dashboards focus on state/district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases only. But NATMO, in its dashboard, provisioned dissemination of health infrastructure-related information that may help common people to find relevant information on the issue," the statement said.

related news

After the initial hosting of COVID-19 dashboard, it has been updated from time-to-time to keep pace with the changing situation, depending on availability of authenticated thematic information.

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a dynamic scenario which is changing very fast within a short span of time, it said.

The cause-effect relation may be analysed further in consideration of demographic-socio-economic factors, which may help us to acquire maximum knowledge from this scenario, considering it is a learning instance, the statement added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Department of Science and Technology #India #National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.