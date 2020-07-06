National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation comes up with dashboard explaining COVID-19 situation in country

The National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO), an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, has come up with a dashboard that gives an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in the country, an official statement said.

Besides the usual information on the COVID-19 tally, death toll, active cases and those recovered, the dashboard also has pie-charts, graphs explaining coronavirus-related information in a simpler way.

The NATMO took an initiative to host its COVID-19 dashboard in April to create a single-window platform to integrate all government department data, including initiatives related to combat COVID-19.

"It was observed commonly that the other COVID-19 dashboards focus on state/district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases only. But NATMO, in its dashboard, provisioned dissemination of health infrastructure-related information that may help common people to find relevant information on the issue," the statement said.

After the initial hosting of COVID-19 dashboard, it has been updated from time-to-time to keep pace with the changing situation, depending on availability of authenticated thematic information.

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a dynamic scenario which is changing very fast within a short span of time, it said.

The cause-effect relation may be analysed further in consideration of demographic-socio-economic factors, which may help us to acquire maximum knowledge from this scenario, considering it is a learning instance, the statement added.