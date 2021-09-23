MARKET NEWS

English
Nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission by PM Modi on September 27

The PM-DHM supports Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and safe manner through provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, officials said Wednesday.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the nationwide rollout of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which has been renamed as Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM), on September 27.

The PM-DHM supports Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and safe manner through provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, officials said Wednesday.

The digital health ID provided to people under the PM-DHM will contain the health record of the citizen.

The health ID card is created with details like Aadhar and mobile number for generating unique ID for each individual.

The PM-DHM is currently in its pilot phase across the union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The mission is on track and the three basic platforms -- health ID, doctor''s registry and the health facility registry -- have been made operational, the officials said.

"The primary aim of this mission is to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system in India. The National Digital Health ecosystem will be a one-stop solution for the healthcare needs of the common man.

The difficulty of maintaining long trails of paper-based health records, or standing in long queues at health facilities, etc. will no longer be a burden in this digitally-driven ecosystem.

"Besides, there will be continuity of treatment without any hassle as access to health records will be just a click away for doctors once given consent by the patient. To sum up, this initiative will revolutionise the delivery of high-quality services to patients by making healthcare providers more accessible and accountable," an official said.

The national rollout of the ''Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission'' (PM-DHM) by Prime Minister Modi will happen on September 27, the officials said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission
first published: Sep 23, 2021 08:13 am

