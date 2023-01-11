National Testing Agency relaxes eligibility criteria for JEE-based admissions

Students who are among the top 20 percent in Class 12 examination conducted by their respective Boards would now be eligible for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs based on their JEE Mains 2023 ranks through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), according to revised norms by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Previously, the eligibility criteria only allowed students who have secured at least 75 percent marks in the Class 12 examination. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65 percent in the Class 12 examination. The 75 percent marks criterion is also not done away with.

“For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75 percent marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards,” according to the statement by NTA.

The issue

The move comes after the Bombay High Court refused the plea to postpone the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam, which is going to be held in January 2023.

The plea was filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahai, an activist and President of the India-Wide Parents Association (IWPA), seeking postponement of the exam since it clashes with students’ pre-board and board examinations in the same month.

"Most state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Students will find it difficult to appear in the JEE (Main) examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial (sic) to them because they won't appear for the exam," the PIL stated. Further, the PIL also urged to drop the requirement of 75 percent in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations to appear in JEE examinations. “The eligibility of 75 percent in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the Mains examination but may not have 75 percent minimum marks in their board examinations," the PIL said.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE