National Skill Development Corporation partners with LawSikho to strengthen upskilling programs

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with fast-growing legal education startup LawSikho to bring skill development programs resonating with the vision of NSDC to fulfil the growing need in India for skilled manpower and narrow the existing gap between demand and supply of skills.

An agreement signing ceremony was held on 22nd June 2022 at the NSDC headquarters at Aerocity, New Delhi, in the presence of Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO of NSDC and Ramanuj Mukherjee, Abhyuday Agarwal and Siddhant Baid, co-founders of LawSikho. Honey Pamnani from the strategic partnerships and impact investment team at NSDC facilitated the ceremony. The partnership will benefit over 10,000 learners over three years.

LawSikho will focus on learners from tier-2, tier-3 cities, small towns and villages across India under this program to introduce them to cutting-edge digital skills that can lead to remote jobs, freelance opportunities, internships and other career outcomes for learners.

Apart from career opportunities in India, the learners will get an opportunity to benefit from talent arbitrage jobs, where they can work with clients and employers in foreign countries after learning relevant skills thanks to the burgeoning remote job & freelancing market. NSDC will provide joint certification for various courses, facilitate low-interest skill loans and assist learners in getting opportunities through various NSDC networks.

Lauding the partnership, Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC, said, "This collaboration with LawSikho is a step towards fulfilling the need for a skilled workforce in India and narrowing the existing gap between the demand and supply of the future skills. I am certain that this collaboration holds huge growth potential for both the organizations, and the learners and provide strategic support to LawSikho under this partnership."

Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO at LawSikho, said on occasion, "NSDC is creating a very powerful nationwide platform for skilling startups. A lot of policy decisions have been taken for sustainable employability enhancement. We look forward to serving Indian youth better than ever with this support from NSDC."

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a nodal skill development agency working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP). Through its mission, Transforming the Skill Landscape’, NSDC aims to provide access to opportunities to all through quality vocational education and training. Since its inception in 2008, NSDC has trained over three crore people through its collaboration with 700+ training partners and over 11,000 training centres spread across 700+ districts in the country.

NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government’s flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others.