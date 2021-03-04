National Safety Day 2021: History, objectives and other details

Representative image

On March 4, 1966, the Ministry of Labour and Employment under the centre government established the non-profit body, National Safety Council, with the objective of raising awareness about safety guidelines including road safety, workplace safety, the safety of human health and the environment.

From December 11 to 13, 1965, the Ministry of Labour and Employment organised a conference on Industrial Safety for the first time. The then President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan also graced the occasion. Following the conference where the need for Safety Councils on national and state levels was established, the proposal for a National Safety Council was accepted in the 24th Session of the Standing Labour Committee.

On March 4, 1972, to mark the National Safety Council’s day, the National Safety Day campaign was born.

The National Safety Council is a non-profit, self-financing and tripartite apex body. It is set up by the Government of India to generate, develop and sustain a voluntary movement on Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) at the national level.

The council uses electronic and printed material to amplify the message of safety among the general public. It intends to extend Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) activities as part of the work culture and daily lifestyle.

According to the National Safety Council's official website, the council organises and conducts specialised training programmes/courses, conferences, seminars & workshops; consultancy studies such as safety audits, safety ratings, hazard evaluation and risk assessment; design and develop SHE promotional materials and publications; facilitate organisations in celebrating/observing various campaigns viz. National Safety Day/Week, Fire Service Week, World Environment Day and Road Safety Week.

Leaders and organisations took to Twitter to extend the message of safety on the National Safety Day 2021.



On #NationalSafetyDay, let’s build a strong culture of safety regimens & scientific accident prevention by spreading awareness to protect ourselves from harm’s way. Urge all to follow protocols for health & safety in homes, offices, workplaces & roads to protect precious lives. pic.twitter.com/7J1JI3qzPS

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 4, 2021



#ONGC has implemented globally recognized QHSE management systems conforming to ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001 & ISO 14001 at its facilities, certified by reputed certification agencies at all its operational units; We reinforce this commitment to Safety on this #NationalSafetyDay pic.twitter.com/XQxNSLxCYk — ONGC (@ONGC_) March 4, 2021

