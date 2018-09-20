App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Registry of Sexual Offenders to be rolled out today

The database will include names, Aadhaar numbers, DNA samples and other details of convicted sexual offenders and will be only available to law enforcement agencies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Registry of Sexual Offenders (NRSO) is set to be rolled out on September 20.

The database will include names, photographs, Aadhaar numbers, residential address, DNA samples, fingerprints and Personal Account Numbers (PANs) of convicted sexual offenders.

The information will only be available to law enforcement agencies for investigation and employee verification.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the database will contain more than 4.5 lakh cases and will have profiles of first time and repeat offenders.

The compilation will be done on the basis of information from prisons across the country.

Offenders will be classified based on their criminal history to determine if "they pose a serious danger to the community," the news daily reported.

The database will include information on arrested and charge-sheeted offenders. However, limited access will be granted to officers after clearance.

Juvenile offenders are likely to be included in the database at a later stage, the newspaper reported.

Data maintenance

The database will be maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the report, the registry will maintain data for 15 years of those cases classified as posing low danger.

Data for individuals classified as moderate danger will be stored for 25 years. For habitual offenders, violent criminals, convicted gang rapists and in case of custodial rapes, the data will be stored permanently.

The government had decided to set up the NRSO in April this year after nationwide outrage over cases of sexual assault, including the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

This will make India the ninth country in the world to set up and maintain a database of sexual offenders.

In the US, such a database is managed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and can be accessed by the public.

Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and United Kingdom are the other countries where the database can only be accessed by law enforcement agencies.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 10:26 am

tags #Crime #Current Affairs #India #Legal #NRSO

