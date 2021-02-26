English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

"National Medical Commission will bring great transparency," says PM Modi

"Friends we are transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector," he said addressing the 33rd convocation of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University through video conferencing.

PTI
February 26, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

The government is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector and the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

"Friends we are transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector," he said addressing the 33rd convocation of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University through video conferencing.

The National Medical Commission would bring great transparency and also rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges, he noted.

"It will also improve the quality and availability of human resources in this sector."

During the last six years, MBBS seats increased by more than 30,000, which is a rise of more than 50 percent from 2014.

Close

The number of Post Graduate seats increased by 24,000 which is a rise of around 80 per cent from 2014.

In 2014, there were six AIIMS in the country. "In the last six years, we have approved 15 more AIIMS across the country."
PTI
TAGS: #India #Narendra Modi #National Medical Commission
first published: Feb 26, 2021 11:45 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.