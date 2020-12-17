MARKET NEWS

National highways leading to China border strategically important, to be 10m wide, says Centre

The decision to widen the roads modifies an order issued in 2018 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 01:24 PM IST
Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

The national highways that act as feeder roads to the India-China border will be treated as those of “strategic importance” and will be 10 metres wide for “national security”.

“For roads in hilly and mountainous terrains that act as feeder roads to the Indo-China border or are of strategic importance for national security, the carriageway width should be 7m with 1.5m paved shoulder on either side,” an order issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTE&H) on December 15 said

The order makes changes to the circular on "standards for lane width of National Highways and roads developed under Central Sector Schemes in Hilly and Mountainous terrains’ that was issued in March 2018.

The new notification said changes were made on “further review in the Ministry in light of the issues raised by Ministry of Defence.” The changes have been brought in as per suggestions made by a committee of chief engineers “with immediate effect”.

The Times of India quoted sources as saying that the circular was issued on the opinion of the Attorney General of India that there was a need to build 10m-wide roads that lead to the China border.

The modifications were also placed before the Supreme Court appointed high-powered committee (HPC) led by Ravi Chopra on December 15. The HPC had pointed out deficiencies in the 2018 circular.
