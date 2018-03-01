App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Herald editor-in-chief Neelabh Mishra passes away

Senior journalist and editor-in-chief of National Herald, Neelabh Mishra, passed away today at a Chennai Hospital

PTI @moneycontrolcom
1972-73 || A proposal in this budget drew widespread criticism from those who loved words and literature. What measure are we talking about? Ans: It proposed a tax of 34.5 percent on rewards earned by solving crossword puzzles (Reuters)
1972-73 || A proposal in this budget drew widespread criticism from those who loved words and literature. What measure are we talking about? Ans: It proposed a tax of 34.5 percent on rewards earned by solving crossword puzzles (Reuters)

Senior journalist and editor-in-chief of National Herald, Neelabh Mishra, passed away today at a Chennai Hospital. He was critically ill and with complications resulting from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Mishra, 57, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier this month, and developed multiple organ failure before a liver transplant could be carried out. Mishra steered the re-launch of National Herald, the newspaper.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled his death, describing him as one who spoke the truth to power. “An editor's editor. A man who spoke truth to power. An institution builder. On Neelabh Mishra's tragic passing away this morning, my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and admirers,” he tweeted.

tags #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC