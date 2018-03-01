National Herald editor-in-chief Neelabh Mishra passes away

1972-73 || A proposal in this budget drew widespread criticism from those who loved words and literature. What measure are we talking about? Ans: It proposed a tax of 34.5 percent on rewards earned by solving crossword puzzles (Reuters)

Senior journalist and editor-in-chief of National Herald, Neelabh Mishra, passed away today at a Chennai Hospital. He was critically ill and with complications resulting from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Mishra, 57, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier this month, and developed multiple organ failure before a liver transplant could be carried out. Mishra steered the re-launch of National Herald, the newspaper.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled his death, describing him as one who spoke the truth to power. “An editor's editor. A man who spoke truth to power. An institution builder. On Neelabh Mishra's tragic passing away this morning, my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and admirers,” he tweeted.