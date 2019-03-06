App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Herald: Centre issues notice to AJL to show cause to avoid eviction, seeks reply by March 13

The notice comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed AJL's plea challenging a single-judge order to vacate the premises at ITO.

The Centre has issued a show-cause notice to AJL, publisher of National Herald, asking it why an eviction order should not be issued to get its premises at ITO in Delhi vacated, an official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

The notice comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed AJL's plea challenging a single-judge order to vacate the premises at ITO.

According to the official, the government has initiated proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 in the case following the court's order.

"A notice was issued on Tuesday under the PP Act, seeking the AGL's reply by March 13 as to why an eviction order should not be issued," the official said.

related news

On February 28, a Delhi High Court bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the ITO premises.

The high court had held that the entire transaction of transferring shares of AJL to Young Indian (YI) company, in which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are majority shareholders, was a "clandestine and surreptitious transfer of the lucrative interest in the premises" to YI.

AJL had appealed against the single judge's December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.

The Centre has ended its 56-year-old lease and asked AJL to vacate the premises, saying no printing or publishing activity was going on and the building was being used for commercial purposes only.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Associated Journals Ltd #Current Affairs #India #National Herald

