App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Herald case: SC stays Delhi HC decision asking AJL to vacate building

Granting relief to the top Congress leaders, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) on the AJL plea and sought their response within four weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Delhi High Court order asking Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of Congress mouth piece 'National Herald', to vacate the Herald House building here. AJL moved the apex court against the high court order which dismissed its plea to restrain the Centre from taking any "coercive steps" for vacating the premises at Herald House in ITO area in the heart of the national capital.

The high court had held that the entire transaction of transferring shares of AJL to Young Indian (YI) company, in which Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia are majority shareholders, was a "clandestine and surreptitious transfer of the lucrative interest in premises" to YI.

Granting relief to the top Congress leaders, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) on the AJL plea and sought their response within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, questioned the arguments of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for L&DO, as to how the alleged "clandestine" transfer of shares of AJL to YI, in which the Gandhis' have controlling stake, amounted to violation of lease agreement.

related news

"The question is will this amount to violation of lease agreement. We will have to examine. Issue Notice and stay (on eviction)," the bench ordered.

AJL has also sought in the top court setting aside of the Centre's October 30, 2018 order ending its 56-year-old lease and asking it to vacate the premises on the grounds that no printing or publishing activity was going on and building was being used only for commercial purposes.

The high court had on February 28 dismissed the plea of AJL and had said there has been "misuse" of lease conditions.

The AJL's plea said that the present political dispensation in power at the Centre has never hidden its pathological hatred for Nehruvian ideals.

"One of their favourite propaganda is to blame Pandit Nehru for almost everything that ails the nation. The eviction proceedings constitute a malicious step in the larger design of defaming and effacing the legacy of Pandit Nehru," it said.

The Centre and L&DO had said in their order that no press has been functioning on the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

The AJL had denied the allegations in its petitions filed in the high court and in apex court.

The appeal in the top court said the determination of the lease deed is malicious, arbitrary, based on extraneous grounds, and has been effected for political considerations contrary to the express provisions of the lease deed itself.

It had said that the high court's several findings have been rendered based on oral arguments of the Centre and a list of dates handed over at the time of arguments without there being a single affidavit placed on record by the official-respondents (Centre).

The high court had agreed with the Centre's submission, that the breach had been continuing from 2008 till commencement of the digital publication of the newspaper on November 14, 2016.

The L&DO had ended the lease, entered into with the AJL on August 2, 1962 and made perpetual on January 10, 1967, asking the company to hand over the possession by November 15, 2018.

In its plea, the AJL had also said the digital versions of English newspaper National Herald, Hindi's Navjivan and Urdu's Qaumi Awaz have commenced from 2016-17.

The weekly newspaper 'National Herald on Sunday' resumed on September 24, 2017, and the place of publication was the ITO premises, the AJL had said, adding the Hindi weekly newspaper Sunday Navjivan was being published since October last year from the same premises.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Associated Journals Ltd #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #National Herald #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Supreme Court #Young Indian company

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King ...

Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah

The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to ...

Woman Goes into Labour at McDonald's Outlet, Cops Help Deliver 'McBaby ...

Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Pictur ...

Once Under Attack for Babri Demolition, Advani Now Finds Sympathisers ...

SP’s Vision Document Reflects Caste Matrix That Made Akhilesh, Mayaw ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Release Matric Result Tomorr ...

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bushy Eyebrows' Initially Hindered His Acting Ca ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.