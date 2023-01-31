 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As RS Sharma's tenure as NHA chief ends, tech czar plans to relax on a 'khatia', head to the fields

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, the chief executive officer of the government's National Health Authority (NHA), which operates the country's flagship public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, has stepped down from his position after his tenure ended on January 31.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Sharma stated, "As my tenure at @AyushmanNHA ends today, I am happy to share that we are set on a transformational journey in India's healthcare service delivery. It has been my privilege to be a part of AB PM-JAY & #ABDM which aims to make healthcare affordable, accessible & available for all."

When asked about his future plans, Sharma told Moneycontrol, "I have no plans for future. However, for immediate and near future, I am going to my village and will relax on a khatia, in the field!!"

Sharma is considered to be among the tech-savvy bureaucrats who helped build India's digital public goods infrastructure. He was the first director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government body that operates the Aadhaar database. As the DG in the early days of UIDAI, he was instrumental not only in accelerating the adoption of Aadhaar, but also had to face tough questions from the public on its security and efficacy.

Next, he was appointed as the chairman of TRAI in 2015 when the debates about net neutrality were raging. It was around this time when programme like Facebook Free Basics and Airtel Zero were launched. But, Sharma nixed them as he believed it would hurt the growth of the digital economy.