National Handloom Day | PM Modi salutes artisans, weavers' efforts in preserving indigenous crafts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted everyone associated with the handloom and handicrafts sector for their “commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation” on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on August 7. He urged people to use their products to the maximum and tell others about the “rich and diverse” sector.



“On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Modi shared a short video clip with the tweet. In the 43-second long video, the PM said that India’s handloom and handicraft sector contains a proud history of hundreds of years.

“It should be our endeavour that not only we use Indian handloom and handicraft to the maximum but also tell more and more people about it,” PM Modi said in the video.

The more the world knows about the “rich and diverse” handloom and handicraft sector of India, the more beneficial it will be for local artisans and weavers,” added the prime minister.

To mark the occasion, a handloom portal will be launched on the day along with a social media campaign to instill pride in the weaving community, according to the Textiles Ministry said.

A mobile application and backend website for the Handloom Mark Scheme will also be launched on the occasion. The Ministry of Textiles is organising the function through a virtual platform to avoid public gathering considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905. The objective is to generate awareness about the handloom industry amongst the public at large and its contribution to the socio-economic development.

