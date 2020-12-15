National Family Health Survey | Sex ratio of total population improves in 17 states/UTs, Himachal fares worst with 835 female births per 1,000 males in 5 years

The under five and infant mortality rate has decreased in 18 states and UTs.

The sex ratio of the total population (females per 1,000 males) has improved in 17 states and Union territories in the last five years, found the fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey (2019-2020), released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the sex ratio at birth has remained unchanged or increased in most states/UTs. Most of the states are in normal sex ratio of 952 or above. The SRB is below 900 in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

In Assam, for instance, the sex ratio of the total population (females per 1,000 males) improved from 993 in NFHS 2015-16 to 1,017 in NFHS 2019-20. The state’s sex ratio at birth for children born in the last five years improved from 929 to 964.

However, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh saw a drop in sex ratio of the total population.

Among the 22 states and UTs surveyed in the first phase of NFHS 2019-20, Himachal Pradesh fared the worst with just 835 females per 1,000 males born in the past five years. The state had recorded a sex ratio of 937 in the previous NFHS. Goa also saw a steep decline in the sex ratio with 838 female births registered for every 1,000 males. Goa had recorded a sex ratio of 966 in the previous NFHS.

A decline in the sex ratio was recorded in Bihar as well, where it dropped from 934 in NFHS 2015-16 to 908 in NFHS 2019-20. Maharashtra’s sex ratio also slipped from 924 to 913.

Kerala’s sex ratio slid to 951 from a remarkable 1,047 during the same period. Kerala was among the few states that had earlier recorded a positive sex ratio. The other state that had a positive sex ratio was Meghalaya. Here also it slipped from 1,009 to 989. Nagaland is another state in the North East that has seen declining under-five sex ratio from 953 in 2015-16 to 945 in 2019-20.

Data for problematic states such as Punjab (with a sex ratio of 860) and Haryana (with a sex ratio of 836) is yet to be released as they were not surveyed in the first phase of NFHS 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the “under five” and infant mortality rate (IMR) has decreased in 18 states and UTs. At the same time, the neonatal mortality rate (NMR) (per 1,000 live births) saw a dip in 15 states and UTs.