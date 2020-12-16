'Dry' Bihar consumes more alcohol than Maharashtra: Survey

Bihar, a dry state by law, has a higher proportion of people consuming alcohol than Maharashtra, revealed in the first phase of the recently-released National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20.

According to the NFHS-5, 15.5 percent of the male population of age 15 years and above in Bihar consume alcohol. In urban regions of the state 14 percent of men age 15 years and above drink alcohol, while the percentage is 15.8 in rural Bihar.

Since April 2016, Bihar has had a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

In Maharashtra, 13.9 percent of men aged 15 years and above consume alcohol, showed the survey. In urban regions of the state, 13 percent of such population drinks alcohol, while the percentage is 14.7 in rural Maharashtra.

In the case of women aged 15 years and above consuming alcohol, both Bihar and Maharashtra list on the same level, as 0.4 percent of such population drinks liquor in these states.

However, if this population of women is divided on the basis of urban and rural regions, more females consume alcohol in urban Bihar than in the same region in Maharashtra. In Bihar, 0.5 percent of women consume alcohol, which is 0.3 in Maharashtra.

In the rural regions, Maharashtra’s women exceed Bihar with the former count standing at 0.5 percent and the latter at 0.4 percent.

People in Goa, which is associated with booze and partying, has a lower proportion of people consuming alcohol than Telangana. In Goa, 36.9 percent of the male population above the age of 15 years consumes alcohol, while in Telangana, the percentage is 43.3 percent, as per the survey report.

Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir have the least consumption of alcohol with 5.8 percent and 8.8 percent of men of 15 years of age and above falling on the list, respectively in the state and union territory.

The survey was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households, involving household-level interviews, to collect information on population, health, family planning and nutrition-related indicators.