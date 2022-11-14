National Education Policy a challenge for Indian varsities, says Ashoka University's Pramath Sinha

Education entrepreneur Pramath Sinha has said Indian universities are facing the most challenging times with the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Sinha - founder of Ashoka University, ISB and Harappa Education - talks about the importance of digital learning and multi-disciplinary education, and questions whether India's educators are really preparing students for a future that 'cannot yet be imagined'.

"Online digital learning is as fundamental and as profound as the use of textbooks," said Sinha.

Students now are focusing more on learning and upskilling than just pursuing a degree, and education institutions should also evolve in line with students' requirements, he noted.

"Today, students are thinking beyond degrees. They have started thinking about lifelong learning, life skills needed for jobs that are changing continuously," he pointed out.

“A B.A. (History) or B.Sc. (Biology) student also needs to understand data science. The biology student also needs to understand anthropology and climate science, for it is shaping biology,” Sinha explained.

Also listen: Policy Talk | Are India's universities preparing students for the future? Explore with ace educator Pramath Sinha However, Sinha says finding academic talents that are open to multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary research work and teaching is the biggest challenge for Indian universities. "The silos are working against academics and it is not working in the interests of students," he said. He explains the importance of building interdisciplinary centres of excellence where many departments can converge and collaborate for a future that is multi-disciplinary. Moreover, Sinha reiterates the significance of technology in education and believes there's a huge opportunity for Indian entities and universities to innovate in delivering high-quality education using technology. "I've always been very keen on both understanding and engaging with technology as a means to deliver higher education and quality education ... as a country, if we don't embrace technology, we just will not be able to deliver quality higher education to the large numbers who will need it," he said. Sinha also says that it is important to not only create multiple disciplines but also get them to truly interact with each other for the student's benefit.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE