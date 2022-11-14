 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Education Policy a challenge for Indian varsities, says Ashoka University's Pramath Sinha

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Students are focusing more on learning and upskilling than just pursuing a degree and education institutions should also evolve in line with students' requirements, says Sinha

Education entrepreneur Pramath Sinha has said Indian universities are facing the most challenging times with the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Sinha - founder of Ashoka University, ISB and Harappa Education - talks about the importance of digital learning and multi-disciplinary education, and questions whether India's educators are really preparing students for a future that 'cannot yet be imagined'.

"Online digital learning is as fundamental and as profound as the use of textbooks," said Sinha.

Students now are focusing more on learning and upskilling than just pursuing a degree, and education institutions should also evolve in line with students' requirements, he noted.

"Today, students are thinking beyond degrees. They have started thinking about lifelong learning, life skills needed for jobs that are changing continuously," he pointed out.

“A B.A. (History) or B.Sc. (Biology) student also needs to understand data science. The biology student also needs to understand anthropology and climate science, for it is shaping biology,” Sinha explained.