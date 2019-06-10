National Education Plan proposes far-reaching changes: MHRD to MoE

The National Education Plan 2019 (draft) proposes far-reaching changes in the system of education not only in India but also in the human resource development ministry.

One of the biggest changes will be the name change of the ministry. The NEP draft document proposes that the name of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will be changed to Ministry of Education (MoE). This is proposed to be done in 2019 itself.

Earlier, areas like skilling were part of the MHRD. Now that a separate ministry has been carved out for skill development and entrepreneurship, the MHRD now only looks into aspects around the education system in the country.

The draft plan said that the the establishment of the Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog or National Education Commission (NEC) will be a top priority. Post this, an appointments committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, the Lok Sabha speaker, Leader of Opposition and Union Minister for education will be constituted.

This will be followed by a change in the name of the MHRD to MoE. In 2020, it is proposed that the executive council of the RSA will be formed and the roles and responsibilities of the MoE will also be finalised.

New education regulator

The NEP has proposed that the entire higher education regulatory system will be transformed with a single regulatory body, and the existing multiple regulatory bodies will evolve into playing new roles.

The National Higher Education Regulatory Authority (NHERA) will be set up as the single regulatory body for the entire higher education sector.

Post this, the university grants commission and existing regulatory bodies will be transformed into the Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) and Professional Standard Setting Bodies (PSSBs), respectively.

To complement these bodies, the General Education Council (GEC) will be constituted as an academic leadership institution.

The NEP has proposed that early childhood education will be integrated with school education in all aspects. Due to this, oversight of early childhood education will be the responsibility of MoE.

RTE amendment

The Right to Education Act (RTE) calls for free and compulsory education for the 6-14 years age-group. All schools are required to provide a certain percent of seats to deserving students under the Act.

The NEP draft has proposed that the RTE Act will be reviewed comprehensively to enable the policy. Availability of free and compulsory quality pre-primary education will be included as an integral part of the RTE Act.

Over and above thus, availability of free and compulsory quality education for Grades 9-12 will also be made an integral part of the RTE Act in 2020.

Focus on liberal arts

The NEP 2019 has proposed that the Indian Institutes of Liberal Arts or Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities will be set up as models of the liberal education approach. By 2025, this will have a specific focus on integration of vocational and professional education into mainstream higher education.

At least one high quality HEI offering multidisciplinary education, including liberal arts programmes will be set up in each district. The effort will start with educationally backward districts.

A significant number of high quality higher education institutions of all three types will be distributed equitably across the country, with special emphasis on disadvantaged districts, to achieve a GER target of 50 percent by 2035.