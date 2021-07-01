MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

National Doctor’s Day 2021: Celebrating COVID-19 heroes – All you need to know about the day

National Doctor’s Day 2021: The day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr BC Roy), who’s birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Jocelyn Fernandes
July 01, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
A doctor talks to a patient via a phone at a hospital in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

A doctor talks to a patient via a phone at a hospital in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)


National Doctor’s Day 2021 is here and gains more significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic when we can especially appreciate our tireless medical fraternity.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has celebrated ‘National Doctors' Day’ on July 1 every year since 1991.

The day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr BC Roy), whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Who is Dr BC Roy?

Close

Related stories

Dr BC Roy was born in Patna, Bihar on July 1, 1882.

He studied at the Patna College and completed his post-graduation (PG) from St Bartholomew's Hospital, London. His PG application is an inspiration as he got the admission after 30 applications.

While there he was a member of the Royal College of Physicians and a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. He returned to India in 1911.

He was also active during India’s freedom struggle and was known to be close to Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Roy passed away on July 1, 1962.

Known for serving humanity and his contributions to the medical field he was awarded the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1991.

He was among the central people who established the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Dr Roy also played a key role in founding medical institutions like the Victoria Institution (college), Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and others.

PM Modi to address medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on July 1, officials said. The event is being organised by the IMA.

With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid pandemic, PM Modi has been fulsome in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.

Earlier, during his ‘Mann ki Baat' address on June 27th, the prime minister spoke of doctors’ and corona warrior’s contribution to India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the country must pay them tribute

Besides the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted doctors on the occasion and hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

"Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here
Jocelyn Fernandes
TAGS: #India #national doctor's day
first published: Jul 1, 2021 11:01 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.