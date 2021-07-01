National Doctor’s Day 2021: Celebrating COVID-19 heroes – All you need to know about the day

A doctor talks to a patient via a phone at a hospital in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

National Doctor’s Day 2021 is here and gains more significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic when we can especially appreciate our tireless medical fraternity.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has celebrated ‘National Doctors' Day’ on July 1 every year since 1991.

The day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr BC Roy), whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Who is Dr BC Roy?

Dr BC Roy was born in Patna, Bihar on July 1, 1882.

He studied at the Patna College and completed his post-graduation (PG) from St Bartholomew's Hospital, London. His PG application is an inspiration as he got the admission after 30 applications.

While there he was a member of the Royal College of Physicians and a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. He returned to India in 1911.

He was also active during India’s freedom struggle and was known to be close to Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Roy passed away on July 1, 1962.

Known for serving humanity and his contributions to the medical field he was awarded the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1991.

He was among the central people who established the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Dr Roy also played a key role in founding medical institutions like the Victoria Institution (college), Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and others.

PM Modi to address medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day



On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.

Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KWw3WTrVAA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on July 1, officials said. The event is being organised by the IMA.

With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid pandemic, PM Modi has been fulsome in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.

Earlier, during his ‘Mann ki Baat' address on June 27th, the prime minister spoke of doctors’ and corona warrior’s contribution to India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the country must pay them tribute

Besides the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted doctors on the occasion and hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

"Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.