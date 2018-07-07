App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Conference to meet Governor about alleged discrimination against Srinagar

“The party has decided to call upon the governor and his advisors to raise the issue of discrimination and atrocities in Srinagar and want the administration to address them,” he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NC today said it would call upon Governor N N Vohra to apprise him about the alleged discrimination and atrocities against the people in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, during the last three years. National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar was addressing a press conference along with party's constituency incharges of Srinagar at party headquarters.

"We had raised these issues in the last three years, but to no avail. The people of Srinagar have been subjected to curfews, restrictions, atrocities and economic losses.

Sagar claimed that the party had raised the issues but the PDP-BJP government paid no heed to them.

“We had raised these issues in the last three years, but to no avail. The people of Srinagar have been subjected to curfews, restrictions, atrocities and economic losses.

"After south (Kashmir), Srinagar was targeted. An atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity was created in Srinagar and people were made to face difficulties,” he said.

Sagar said all the MLAs and constituency incharges of the party in Srinagar would call upon the governor in a few days and bring these issues to his notice.

NC provincial president (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani condemned the killing of three civilians in Kulgam allegedly in security forces' firing.

“We condemn the killings. We had hoped that such killings would stop but it was still continuing. We appeal to the governor to stop these killings,” he said.

Sagar said the NC had a clear policy that “oppression and suppression...are no options. It is a political issue and has to be resolved politically”.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 04:32 pm

