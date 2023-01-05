 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National conference of chief secretaries begins, to deliberate on economy, jobs ahead of Budget

Jan 05, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

Ahead of the Union Budget, a three-day national conference of chief secretaries from all states to deliberate on economy and jobs and inclusive human development began here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the meeting on Friday and Saturday, his office has said.

On the first day of the conference, a session was held on Developed India: Reaching the Last Mile, sources said. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery made a presentation during the day, sources said.

The conference is broadly based on two themes -- economy and jobs and inclusive human development.

On Friday, the presentation on economy and jobs will be anchored by Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. Alongside him, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Anurag Jain and MSME Secretary BB Swain will also make presentations, the sources said.

On the last day on Saturday, the conference will discuss inclusive human development. Presentations will be anchored by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Alongside him, Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey and Skill Development Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari will make presentations.