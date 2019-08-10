National Conference moves SC challenging Presidential Order on Article 370

The petition filed by NC leaders Mohammad AKbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Presidential Order relating to Article 370 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative" in Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Conference on August 10 moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
The petition filed by NC leaders Mohammad AKbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Presidential Order relating to Article 370 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative" in Jammu and Kashmir.The NC also sought to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as "unconstitutional".Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 01:56 pm