Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Conference moves SC challenging Presidential Order on Article 370

The petition filed by NC leaders Mohammad AKbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Presidential Order relating to Article 370 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative" in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Conference on August 10 moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The NC also sought to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as "unconstitutional".

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

