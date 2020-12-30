MARKET NEWS

National Common Mobility Card: All you need to know

Talking about the Common Mobility Card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that providing the same standards and facilities for modernization was very important.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service for the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

Talking about the Common Mobility Card, PM Modi said that providing the same standards and facilities for modernization was very important. The Common Mobility Card at the national level is a major step in this direction. This one card will give integrated access to the commuters wherever they travel, whichever public transport they take.

PM Modi said, "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card".

Dubbed as 'One Nation One Card', the inter-operable transport card allows the holders to also pay for their bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) - All you need to know

-The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an automatic fare collection system.

-On march 2019, with the tagline 'One Nation One Card’ NCMC was launched in India.

-The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had set up the Nandan Nilekani committee who has flouted the idea of the NCMC.

-NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card can be used by the passengers from any part of the country for seamless travel.

-Shopping, banking transactions, among others across the country, this card can be used.

-By 2022, NCMC will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network.

-NCMC will allow passengers with RuPay debit cards, issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks to be swiped for Metro travel.

-All new metro, and transit payments should be made interoperable through NCMC.

- NCMC will allow entry and exit from metro stations with the help of a smartphone, known as the automatic fare collection (AFC) system.

-In the upcoming Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, the AFC system will fully accept NCMC.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #National Common Mobility Card
first published: Dec 30, 2020 10:14 am

