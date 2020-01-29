National anthem in colleges: Maha govt to help students inculcate sense of patriotism

The Maharashtra government is considering to to start the practice of singing the national anthem at the beginning of public events at colleges and universities, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said on January 28.

According to Samant, the move will help inculcate the sense of patriotism among students.

"Students should have feeling of patriotism. A decision will be taken to ensure public events at colleges and universities begin with the national anthem so that students know the importance of sacrifices made to attain freedom," a statement quoted the minister as saying at an event.

Samant noted the national anthem is being rendered in cinema halls before screening of any film.