
Nation will always remember sacrifice made by Indian soldiers in 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to creation of Bangladesh.

PTI
December 16, 2020 / 11:47 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the sacrifice made by soldiers during the 1971 war is a source of inspiration for all Indians and the nation will always remember them.



"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of those courageous soldiers who wrote a new tale of valour during the 1971 war," Singh tweeted.

"Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them," he stated.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Rajnath Singh #Vijay Diwas
first published: Dec 16, 2020 11:35 am

