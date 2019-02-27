App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nation stands by missing IAF pilot, prays for his safe return: Akhilesh Yadav

'I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you,' Akhilesh said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shortly after MEA said it was ascertaining Pakistan's claim that a missing IAF pilot was in its custody, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday said the nation stands with him and is praying for his safe return.

"I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

In a brief statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured an Indian pilot.

The statement followed fresh Indo-Pak confrontations a day after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism action against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror training camp at Balakot in Pakistan, based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

Akhilesh had Tuesday said, "I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations."
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 05:25 pm

