Nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who defended Parliament, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13 paid tribute to those who lost their lives on this day during the Parliament attack in 2001 and said the nation gratefully remembers these brave martyrs.



"The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror," Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute on the anniversary on December 13 and said the Parliament attack in 2001 will not be forgotten and said the valour and sacrifice of those who died.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," he said.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.