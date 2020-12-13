PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who defended Parliament, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind also said that India has strengthened our resolve to defeat the forces of terror

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2020 / 12:08 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)


President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13 paid tribute to those who lost their lives on this day during the Parliament attack in 2001 and said the nation gratefully remembers these brave martyrs.

"The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror," Kovind tweeted.

Also Read | 13th December Parliament attack: How an assault on India’s temple of democracy unfolded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute on the anniversary on December 13 and said the Parliament attack in 2001 will not be forgotten and said the valour and sacrifice of those who died.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," he said.

Close

Related stories

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Parliament attack #President Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Dec 13, 2020 10:31 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.