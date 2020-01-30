Nathuram Godse and PM Modi believe in the same ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has, on January 30, said that Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology.

“Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Nathuram Godse,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our prime minister. He only loves himself, only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in this country,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Kalpetta, Kerala. Kalpetta is in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.



#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Kalpetta, Kerala: Nathuram Godse & Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse.

January 30 is also the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the ‘Save the Constitution’ rally, Rahul Gandhi said: “Notice that whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth.”