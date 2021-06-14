Nashik man gets 'magnetic powers' taking second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Arvind Sonar, a resident of Nashik, Maharashtra, has claimed that his body has developed magnetic properties after getting the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Representative image: AFP)

Arvind Sonar, a senior citizen from Nashik's Shivaji Chowk in Maharashtra, has claimed that he developed magnetic powers, a The Times of India reported.

After taking the vaccine doses, metal objects are easily getting stuck on his body, Sonar claimed. The man, to prove his claim, has made a video in which plates, spoons and coins can be seen sticking to his body.

At first, when the items stuck on his body, the family members thought that it may be due to sweat. However, after taking a bath when he tried sticking objects they still stuck to his body.

To probe why the metal objects were getting stuck on his body, the doctors from the Nashik Municipal Corporation visited Sonar.

Doctor Ashok Thorat told TOI that "After investigation only we can come to some conclusion. For now, we will send a report to the government and after that, we will see if any investigation needs to be done. I have seen the video, however, we can't confirm that it has happened after vaccination".

Jayant, Sonar's son, said he had seen a similar video of a person from Delhi who had claimed to have got magnetic powers after taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.